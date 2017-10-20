Tootie Roberts was shot and killed in Macon in December 2015

A Macon man who was injured in a shooting Thursday night is the brother of a Macon teen who was shot to death about two years ago.

Bibb County deputies say Tavares Roberts, 18, was shot in the leg at about 6:30 p.m. while driving down Edna Place toward Napier Avenue.

He crashed his vehicle and was treated at the hospital for non-life threatening injuries, according to a sheriff's office news release.

Roberts is the brother of Ta'Shuntis Roberts. The 14-year-old was shot to death in December 2015 in a drive-by shooting.

Bibb Sheriff: Ta'Shuntis Roberts' shooting was gang related

Ta'Shuntis, affectionately called Tootie by her friends and family, was in the living room of their home at 3948 Linwood Drive when a car approached the house. Two men exited the vehicle and began firing at the home as the teen was watching a movie in the living room.

Tavares Roberts was also in the living room with his sister that day along with Kyalleyz Riley, Markeese Burton and Jaquavous Jones, according to a sheriff's office incident report.

During the days after Ta'Shuntis Roberts shooting, Bibb County Sheriff David Davis said Tavares Roberts is a known gang member and was the target of the shooters and his sister was caught in the crossfire.

No arrests have been made in the Thursday shooting.

Terrance Hampton was charged with murder and five counts of aggravated assault in Ta'Shuntis Roberts death.

Terrance Hampton was charged with murder in Tootie Roberts death.

The father of Ta'Shuntis and Tavares Roberts - Tavares Maurice Roberts - was shot to death at a Macon motel in June 2006 in an unrelated incident.

