Macon man is an elite knife Bladesmith

The American Bladesmith Society only has 145 master smiths, and one of them lives in Macon.

In fact, he thinks he may be the only practicing fella in the state molding molten steel into a tool.

Bill Sowell has an easy smile along with a sharp wit.

When we visited, he was quickly taking rods out of the fire and getting them into the stamping machine. "OK, I've got to get it in here," he said with urgency.

The guy only has seconds to smash molten-like materials into what he needs.

"I've always liked this, always loved it," Sowell said. "Blacksmithing was my first interest, and then there was a knife maker at the Blacksmith meeting, and I said, 'Hmm, that's what I want to do. I want to make them knives.'"

He doesn't just make knives -- he's one of the best.

"I went to Hammer-ins where knifemakers from all over the world come in and show you what they do," he recalled.

His skills haven't gone unnoticed with celebrities.

"This is Herschel Walker's knife that I'm working on. it's a chef knife for his restaurant," he described as he ran the metal against a grinder.

His artistry can cost hundreds of dollars.

"Normally, if I'm going to build a knife, it takes me a month," he stated.

Sure, the labor is a consideration with a hefty price tag, but he has to purchase rare materials for the handles. It's stuff that can cost Sowell $400 a pop.

"This is Woolly Mammoth tooth," he said.





(Photo: Lawler, Suzanne)

The guy who retired from Norfolk Southern as a locomotive engineer always knew he wanted to spend his golden years working with his hands.

"When we moved here, I had the choice of a new truck or a shop," he remembered. "I took the shop."

You would probably agree that was a good choice, but ask him to see the collection of his favorite knives, you know, the ones he just couldn't sell. Well, all he could do is show us photographs and an explanation.

"Can't afford 'em," he said with a smile.

And that's OK, because for this guy, it's all about the process.

"I've always been a pyromaniac. I like the fire," he chuckled.

