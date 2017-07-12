Macon man places 5th in world championships of clay shooting

For Wednesday's Straight from the Heart, we want to give a big congratulations to a man representing central Georgia on the world stage.

Kevin DeMichiel from Macon placed 5th in the Fédération Internationale de Tir aux Armes Sportives de Chasse (FITASC) World Championships for clay shooting.

The games were last week in Hungary, and as if that wasn't a big enough accomplishment, he and three other members representing the U.S. placed first in the National Team competition above France and England.

It’s a very awesome accomplishment and a huge congratulations are in order for Kevin and the rest of his team!

