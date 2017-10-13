A Macon man reportedly ate food at a local Kroger without paying for it, leaving a trail of empty boxes on random isles.

It happened at the Kroger in the 600 block of North Avenue, according to a Bibb County Sheriff's Office incident report.

The responding deputy tracked the man down using a clothing description and location given to him over the radio, and took him back to the Kroger.

The deputy spoke with a manager and realized that the man was not shoplifting, but had stolen in the past. There was no evidence of the previous incident.

After taking him back to the car, the man told the deputy that he had eaten things at the store and left without paying for them on a different date.

The deputy let him go, but he was banned from the grocery store.

© 2017 WMAZ-TV