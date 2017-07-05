(Photo: jawade)

A Macon man was approached by two men carrying a gun on Mumford Road.

He showed Gabrielle Dawkins exactly where it happened that night and describes how he was able to get away.

“I'm just at the wrong place at the wrong time, but I learned from it.,” says



On June 27 at around 10 p.m., David Black says he was walking from Family Dollar when two men tried to rob him.



“It's a shed he came around and he held me at gunpoint and he had a brown shirt around his face, and I had my groceries and I didn't understand what was going on at the moment and I ran across the street,” says Black.



He ran for his life.



“I had to make it that night, and God, he had to be looking out for me,” says Black.



According to a Bibb County Sheriff's Office report, he started knocking on doors for help and jumping over fences and eventually hiding behind bushes.



“I was inside this creek, and that's when I heard the accomplice and the gunman, and they asked did they catch me, and he said no, I got away. I stayed in an extra 10 minutes,” says Black.

David's mother, Belinda Ware, could have lost her son that night and says the senseless violence like this has to stop.



“We're losing the youth and I don't want the youth dying just one behind the other,” says Ware.



Ware says she wants people in the community to speak up because crime can come knocking on anybody's doors if you ignore it.



“I thank God that my son is alive and the guy that did this, I just want to tell you wherever you're at. I'm praying for you, but that is not the way to use guns and go get a job. Just go work.,” says Ware.

On that life-altering night, Black just wanted to get back home to his wife, 5-year-old son, and soon-to-be born child.



“I just want this man off the street because it can happen to anyone else,” says Black.

The district, including Mumford Road, has a total of 153 aggravated assault cases and robberies in the community.

Belinda Ware, David’s mother hopes to do a prayer on Sunday morning at 11 a.m. for people in the community who want positive change. The location is in front of Mims Grocery Store on Mumford Road.

