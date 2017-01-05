Macon man says he was shot while walking

A Macon man showed up to the hospital Thursday afternoon and told Bibb deputies he was shot after two men tried to rob him.

According to a news release, the shooting happened before 2 p.m Thursday.

63-year-old David Chapman says two men approached him while he was walking in the area of Greter Street at Antioch Road demanding money.

Chapman ran off and was shot in his right arm.

He was not able to give investigators a full description of the men.

Anyone with information can call Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68-CRIME.