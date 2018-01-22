WMAZ
Macon man shot in arm, thigh after argument

WMAZ 8:18 PM. EST January 22, 2018

Bibb deputies are investigating a shooting near the intersection of Emery Highway and Maynard Street.

It happened just before 5:30 p.m. Monday, according to a news release from the Bibb Sheriff's Office. 

The release says an argument broke out between two people, and one man, 19-year-old Miciah Daniely, was shot twice in the left arm and right thigh. Daniely was taken to the Medical Center, Navicent Health where he is listed as in stable condition. 

No one else was hurt, and there is no information on the suspect. 

If you have any information on this shooting, contact the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500, or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

