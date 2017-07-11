Macon man shot in legs in after argument

A man is being treated at a Macon hospital after being shot in his legs Monday night after an argument.

The victim, Quintorrius Hightower and a friend were walking to a house at 588 Hatcher Place, according to a sheriff's office news release. Hightower got into an argument with someone as he walked up to the house.

Hightower was shot in both legs and his mother drove him to Medical Center, Navicent Health, according to the news release.

No arrests were made. Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the sheriff's office at (478) 751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

© 2017 WMAZ-TV