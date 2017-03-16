Macon man shot in the leg after verbal argument

(Photo: Wade, Jakie)

MACON - The Bibb Sheriff's Office is investigating an aggravated assault that left one man injured Thursday night.

According to a news release, it happened at the Raintree Apartments at 1737 Graham Road in Macon just after 11 p.m. Deputies say 47-year-old Eddie Evans was at home when 42-year-old Kelsey Risby came to his house and the two began arguing about a television. During the argument Evans pulled out a handgun and shot Risby once in the left leg.

Risby was taken to the Medical Center Navicent Hospital and is listed in stable condition at this time. Evans was arrested and charges with aggravated assault and taken to the Bibb County Jail.

Anyone with information can call the Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

