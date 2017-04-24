Macon man shot in the stomach

Bibb deputies are investigating a shooting that happened Monday morning on Lamont Street.

A news release says 44-year-old Santonio Mattox was asleep in a house in the 1100-block of Lamont Street when an armed man came in and confronted him around 8:30 a.m.

The two began arguing and Mattox was shot once in the right side of his stomach. The suspect then ran away.

Mattox was taken to the Medical Center, Navicent Health and is listed in stable condition.

Anyone with information on the shooting can call the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500.

