Macon man shot to death inside apartment

Crime

Bibb deputies are investigating the Wednesday morning shooting death of 39-year-old Kelvin Willis as a homicide.

Willis was found unresponsive in his apartment on Houston Avenue just after midnight while deputies were responding to a person shot call.

He was later pronounced dead at the Medical Center, Navicent Health.

Anyone with information on the incident should call Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

