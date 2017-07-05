Macon man shot to death inside apartment

Bibb deputies are investigating the Wednesday morning shooting death of 39-year-old Kelvin Willis as a homicide.
Willis was found unresponsive in his apartment on Houston Avenue just after midnight while deputies were responding to a person shot call.
He was later pronounced dead at the Medical Center, Navicent Health.
Anyone with information on the incident should call Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.
