Macon man stabbed during attempted robbery

A man was walking home early Monday morning when three men attempted to rob him, according to a Bibb incident report.

It says the deputy responded to an aggravated assault call at the man's apartment in the 300-block of Rogers Ave. around 2 a.m. Monday.

The victim was bleeding heavily and told the deputy he was near the intersection of Gilliard and Neal Avenue when three men walked up to him and tried to rob him.

After he refused to give them money, a fight began and then he was stabbed. The three men ran off and the victim ran to his apartment.

The report notes there was no blood at the scene of the stabbing, but it appeared the front door area of the victim's apartment has recently been washed with bleach and blood was on the steps.

The victim couldn't provide a description of the suspects.

Anyone with information can call Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME

(© 2017 WMAZ)