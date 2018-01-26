A Macon man won $10,000 from a Georgia Lottery Print N Play game this week.

Todd Wilson, 54, purchased the ticket from the Shell located at 3750 Mercer University Drive, according to a Georgia Lottery news release.

Wilson says he was running errands before going to work when he stopped by the store and purchased the ticket.

"I almost left it on the counter," he said about the ticket. :I was leaving and had forgotten to grab it until the clerk called out to me."

Wison claimed his prize on Thursday.

He says he plans to pay some bills and invest in savings with his prize.

