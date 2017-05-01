Macon Mayhem announce championship celebration

The Macon Mayhem are ready to celebrate their SPHL President’s Cup victory with the city.

The celebration is scheduled to take place Tuesday, May 2, at the Centreplex.

Doors open at 6:45 p.m. and the presentation begins at 7:15 p.m.

Concession stands will be open to purchase food and drinks.

The team beat the Peoria Rivermen over the weekend to bring Macon its first professional hockey championship.

Season ticket packages for the 2017-18 season and group tickets will be available at the front office.

