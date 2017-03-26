Macon Mayhem head coach, players suspended

Macon's Premier Hockey team (Photo: Macon Mayhem)

The Macon Mayhem head coach and three other players are suspended indefinitely after a brawl that broke out following Saturday’s game in Huntsville, Alabama.

A release says the Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) handed down the suspension’s Sunday morning.

The suspensions include: Mayhem head coach Kevin Kerr, and players Chris Joseph, Dennis Sicard and Stathis Soumelidis.

The release notes that the review of the incident at Saturday’s game against the Huntsville Havoc will determine when or if the suspensions will be lifted.

The coach of the Havoc and three other players were also suspended.

