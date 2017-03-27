Macon Mayhem head coach discusses suspension

The Macon Mayhem's head coach and three players are suspended indefinitely after a large fight broke out this weekend at their game in Huntsville, Alabama.

Our Yvonne Thomas spoke to Mayhem coach Kevin Kerr to hear his side of the story.

“Throughout the game you just knew something was going to happen,” said Mayhem director of broadcasting, Erik Evenson.

But what you're seeing isn't your typical hockey fight.

“Because it didn't occur during the game,” said Evenson, "it happened after the 60 minutes were up.”

Not just one fight, but several fights broke out between the Macon Mayhem and the Huntsville Havoc.

“I wasn't even involved in the fights. I was trying to break the teams up,” said Kerr.

Then, the head coaches from both teams got involved in the scuffle.

“You know we went in and beat a team in their own building,” said Kerr. “I would take it personally too if a team came in and beat out team twice in our own building."



Even though the Mayhem won two out of three games against their opponents, the three players and Kerr were suspended indefinitely by the Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL).





“I honestly think our tempers just got the best of us,” said Kerr.

“It definitely affects the team,” said Evenson. “Hopefully we get to see them back soon and the SPHL is reviewing it now and we're hoping that it's nothing too lengthy.”

Until a decision is made, Kerr must watch his team from the stands and wait out this fight from the sidelines.

”Sometimes I have to be the bigger person and let things go,” said Kerr. “I kind of let it get the best of me. It all kind of just escalated into a situation that I think we all regret.”

He hopes to hear back from the SPHL on Tuesday about if or when the suspensions will be lifted.

The coach of the Huntsville Havoc and three of their players were also suspended.

