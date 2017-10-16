Macon Mayhem launch new season

If you’re a hockey fan in central Georgia, only a few days separate you from seeing the Macon Mayhem back in action.

The team is coming off of a SPHL championship last year in just their second season as a franchise.

The Mayhem are looking to bring home another President's Cup and will take the ice this weekend for the season opener.

Thirteen of its players are coming back, and fans had the chance to meet them during season ticket pick up Monday Night.

Defenseman Jeff Sanders says they hope to bring home another championship to Macon this season.

“You just get goosebumps to do that for a city like Macon," he said. "It just spoke volumes to see the look on people's faces as players. Most of us haven't won and to do that in this building in front of all the Macon fans is something that no one's ever going to forget ."

The first game of the season is this Friday at 7:30 at the coliseum.

They will give out championship rings to team, and raise a championship banner.

