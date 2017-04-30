The Macon Mayhem hockey team can now call themselves SPHL champions.

The team won the President's cup during Sunday's game against the Peoria Rivermen.

They dueled at the Macon Coliseum for the cup, where the Mayhem won the game 2-1.

Since the Mayhem won the first two games of the three game series, Monday's game will not be happening.

This is Macon's first championship for professional hockey.

Congrats to the Macon Mayhem!

