Macon motel room vandalized, warning written on door

crime scene

Bibb County deputies have a warrant for a man they believe burglarized and vandalized a Macon motel room Friday.

The manager at Rodeway Inn, 2566 Riverside Drive, called deputies after the suspect vacated a room there, according to a Bibb County Sheriff's Office incident report.

The manager reported that the TV was missing and housekeepers found the room in disarray, the report states. The bathroom was flooded, multiple ceiling tiles were missing and parts of the carpet was cut in pieces, the report states.

The words "watch out" was written on the back of the door in permanent marker. The manager told the deputies that the suspect was the only person who was staying in the room.

The warrant was issued for criminal damage to property and second degree theft by taking, the report states.

