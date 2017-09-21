Macon music producer told hold free concerts to celebrate life

Music producer and guitarist Joey Stuckey has been making music in Macon for decades.

Now he's wanting to bring some of that music to the community on a day he likes to call "Alive Day."

On Third Street, Stuckey will be having a free concert will be taking place for Alive Day! He says there will be eight bands playing everything from jazz to rock and hip hop.

He's looking forward to everyone coming out to his big celebration of life.

Performing and producing music every day, he says his passion drives him to keep living out his dream.

"I think it's the closest thing you'll know to the language of the angels. I think it's this divine thing that is hard to describe," Stuckey says.

But that isn't the only reason he's happy to be alive. When he was two years old, he was diagnosed with a brain tumor.

Stuckey says it was the size of a golf ball, and doctors thought there was a low chance of him surviving surgery.

"It grew at such an expediential rate that it was sort of crushing the wiring of my brain from the inside out basically," he says.

His parents were determined to remain positive.

"They decided to say we're going to celebrate today, so today is the day that we got our child back. Today is the day that you beat the odds," Stuckey says.

They called this celebration Alive Day.

Walking down memory lane, he passes by so many experiences and memories that he was blessed to have.

So he got the idea of sharing his family's annual Alive Day with the rest of the community.

"I want Alive Day to serve as a source of inspiration for everyone to understand that life is a great thing, and even though there are difficult times, it is a great privilege to exist and be where we are," Stuckey says.

He encourages everyone to come out and enjoy the free concerts, and spend time with the people that make life worth living.

In just a little over a week, Stuckey is expecting Third Street to be filled with people celebrating not just the music but life.

The event will take place on Friday, September 29th.

The main stage will be set up right across from the Old Bibb Theatre on 3rd Street.

Bands begin playing at 5 p.m. and will last until 10 p.m.

