Katie Battle is a Macon native who went to school at Tattnall Square Academy. A couple of days ago, Ellen DeGeneres tweeted for fans to meet her near Georgia Tech, and Wednesday, they recorded a segment in which Katie won two tickets to Super Bowl LI in Houston, Texas.

She won by reciting this poem:

Ellen, Ellen, I love you, and your favorite color's blue, It's not the Saints, but we've gotta 'Rise Up,' because we love all animals, especially the kitten cub, Please, please send me to the Bowl, Because just like you, I have a good soul, I love to dance and lose my mind, But most importantly, we've gotta be kind!

Ellen says Battle won because she incorporated her trademark, "Be kind," in her poem.

Lori Johnson spoke to Katie Thursday night and she explained the reaction of her family and friends.

"People have been like Ellen. They've been so kind and supportive. I just feel so loved today. It's incredible, my friends and family are just amazing, and instead of any animosity, people have been so kind about it and supportive, and it's made it even better, said Battle.

