Macon nonprofit raises money for adults with disabilities at New Year's party

Dozens of people rang in the New Year at Macon's Terminal Station and it was all for a good cause.

The Arc of Macon hosted its 9th Annual New Year's Eve Bash.

They raised money for adults with developmental disabilities.

The Arc celebrated with a silent auction, picnic style snacks, and music from the Grape Vine Band.

Katrina Spooner, chief administrator of Arc, says they hope to raise $50,000 from the event.

"It's our annual signature event that we do to raise money for our organization. We're are a nonprofit that assists adults with developmental disabilities. Our primary goal on New Year's Eve is to raise $50,000 for a wheel chair accessible van,” said Spooner.

The Arc helps more than a hundred people with disabilities here in Macon and they also have 12 group homes.