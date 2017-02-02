Macon pedestrian hit by car

A Macon woman is recovering after being hit by a car while crossing the street last night.

The accident happened last night around 8:30 PM on Eisenhower Parkway between Presidential Parkway and Harrison Road.

According to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, 59-year-old Sherry Lynn Barfoot was hit when she stepped in front of a Chevy Impala driven by 31-year-old Tiffany Robinson.

Barfoot is listed in stable condition at the Medical Center Navicent Health.

Bibb deputies are investigating. Anyone with information in reference to this accident is urged to contact the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500.

