A man has been hit and killed on in Macon on Wednesday morning on Pio Nono Avenue near the new Bojangles Chicken.

He was hit by a pick up truck while trying to cross the street. The call came in at 6:45 a.m., according to Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones. The victim is a resident at Liberty Inn, Jones said.

The name of the man has not been released yet.

