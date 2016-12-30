Macon pizzeria stops almost all car deliveries after two Papa John's drivers shot

A Macon pizza place has decided to stop almost all driving deliveries after two Papa John's drivers were shot in BIbb County in the last week.

The owners of Fatty's Pizza in downtown Macon say that when they heard about the two shootings, they knew they needed to re-think their delivery method.

Their piping hot pizzas are basted with garlic butter, sliced to perfection, and boxed to head out the door -- on foot.

"I mean getting an extra dollar doesn't matter. We would rather make sure our employees are safe," says co-owner Chrissy Lee.

She says after the two Papa John's drivers were shot, they decided to halt almost all vehicle deliveries.

"If it's not the safe areas that we're accustomed to like being about 2 to 3 blocks from the building or the restaurant, then we're not doing it," says Lee.

She says the only car deliveries they will make for the foreseeable future are to repeat customers. The rest will only be within that 2 to 3 block walking distance in downtown Macon.

"We're new at this. We just opened a few months ago, so being new we want to do research and figure out what people are doing. Especially in the large corporations. And kind of follow suit if it makes us comfortable," says Lee.

According to Lee, her delivery staff always asks for the customer's phone number and they call when they arrive to a home.

'If they don't answer, we don't knock on the door," says Lee.

She says in the few months they have been open, they haven't had any delivery problems. But until they draw up a new safety plan...

"I mean if we just had no deliveries forever, that's what we would do," says Lee.

The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is still looking for Jacob Miller who is wanted in relation to the second pizza driver delivery shooting that happened Monday night.

(© 2016 WMAZ)