Macon preschooler collects coats for Rescue Mission

Here's a story that comes Straight from the Heart...

The Rescue Mission of Middle Georgia receives donations from churches and organizations constantly.

But on Tuesday, one Macon preschooler made a special donation.

At just 4-years-old, Cameron Robinson saw a need in the community.

He and his mother began collecting coats because he says he didn't want people to be cold.

They delivered the coats Tuesday and his mom Ninita McCan says this memory will live forever in his heart.

“I feel like this is something he always remembers and he's doing something great. I tell him I'm proud of you because you're doing something great even though it might not seem like a big deal,” said McCan.

The Rescue Mission says the donation meant a lot to them as well as the people who will receive the coats.

Beside coats, they still need hats, socks and gloves for this coming winter.

