Macon radio station back on air after transmitter stolen

The Creek 100.9 FM was back on the air Saturday night after being off all day.

The station's owner, Brad Evans, says someone went into their building on Cherry Street Friday and turned off the radio station's transmitter. Evans says they turned the transmitter back on and operations went back to normal.

But Saturday morning, Evans says the same person came back and this time allegedly stole the motherboard of the transmitter, causing them not be able to broadcast for hours on Saturday.

After an expensive trip to Best Buy, Evans says they were able to get back on air just after 7 p.m. Saturday night.

He says they plan to press charges.

Evans and Co-Owner Rob Evans took over the company last summer from a receiver.

© 2017 WMAZ-TV