Macon radio station helps man get new bike

MACON, GA.-- - Some people here in Macon are starting off their 2017 right by showing a little kindness to someone in need. It is all thanks to a local radio station's announcement and a community's giving spirit.

They say music is the universal language of mankind, so when the radio station "The Creek" put out the word that someone in the community needed help, the people flocked to pitch in. After less than an hour of asking for donations, $400 were raised to buy Billy King a new bike after it was stolen.





"Did I know that we were going to get it done? Yes, that wasn't even a thought because the hearts and minds of people in this community are willing to do things like that when they see somebody else in need,” says radio host Charles Davis.



King says he heard about the radio donations while he was working at his job at H&H.

"One of my friends, she was like, 'Billy, take off your earphones for a minute. They got you on the radio,'” recalls King.



Davis says everybody downtown knows who Billy is when they see him on his bike.



"They're like, 'How do you get everybody to know you?' I'm like, 'I don't know. I'm just a nice guy,'” says King.



King says it was a real inconvenience when his bike was stolen because he does not have a car.



"I am disabled and this is my only means of transportation,” says King.



So “The Creek” presented Billy King with his new ride Wednesday morning. He says he wants to thank everyone for their generosity.



"I would like to thank them very much for making this happen for me. It really means a lot,” says King.



It was a little act of kindness from the community that made a big impact on someone's life. Billy works at H&H, so he is glad to have a new bike to ride to work. He says this was the third time a bike has been stolen from him. King says the Rookery replaced one of them.