Taylor Renee Acosta W/F AGE 26, Height 5’05, 160lbs Wanted by Houston County Sheriff’s Office for Bench Warrant – Superior Court

If you have any information on the following suspects, please contact the Macon Regional CrimeStoppers at 1-877-68CRIME. Remember you will remain anonymous and you can receive up to $1,000 in reward money.





Tionna Lashell Clemmons B/F, Age 21, Height 5’02, 192 LBS Wanted by Houston County Sheriff’s Office for Affray (Fighting)

Monty C. Harper W/M AGE 59, Height 6’03, 200LBS Wanted by Houston County Sheriff’s Office for Sexual Exploitation of Children

Nathaniel Latreal Eubanks B/M, AGE 22, Height 5’08, 148lbs Wanted by Houston County Sheriff’s Office for Aggravated Assault, Possession of Firearm during the Commission of a Crime, Possession of Firearm by a Convicted Felon

