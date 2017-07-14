Macon restaurant giving away free beer for grand opening

A new pub opened on Mercer University Drive June 19, but the official grand opening is today.





Growler USA is giving away one free beer per customer from noon until 5:00 p.m., according to general manager Marissa Walls. Today's grand opening will also feature other giveaways, including coupons and bottles.

Walls says the restaurant has 99 beers on tap that patrons will be able to choose from.

The tap beers at Growler USA highlight several local breweries, including Omaha, Athens and Macon. Of the 99 beers, 47 of them come from breweries in Georgia.

As for the menu, they specialize in burgers and "beer bites," which is their form of appetizers.

The restaurant is open from 11:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 11:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. Friday through Saturday and 1:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. on Sundays.

Walls says the restaurant will start hosting "Tap Takeovers" soon, which allows one local brewery to take over a certain amount of taps to showcase their beer. The first takeover will be hosted by Omaha Brewing Company next Friday.

