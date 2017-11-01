Macon shooting victim remembered as fun, beautiful

Jontavious Towns, 30, a transwoman known to friends and family as "Candice" was found shot to death in Macon on Tuesday.

Jontavious Towns, 30, was part of an exceptionally violent night in Macon on Tuesday.

Towns, a transwoman, was one of three people killed in four separate shootings. Two people were wounded in the crimes.

Bibb County Sheriff's Office is not saying the shootings are related.

Towns' family and friends referred to her as "Candice."

"Candice was a fun loving person, like to have fun, beautiful shape," said her cousin, Rhonda Everett.

She had some words for her cousin's killer.

"You took away somebody I love," Everett said. "He was an uncle, brother, sister, whatever you want to call him. It doesn't matter if someone chooses to be something other than what they're born. We're all human."

A Bibb County public works employee found Towns dead, suffering from a gunshot wound on Rosecrest Avenue -- a side street between Telfair Street and Second Avenue.

No arrests have been made.

