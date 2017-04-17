Macon store clerk thwarts armed robbery attempt

Police lights generic, file photo.

A Macon store clerk stopped an armed robbery from happening Friday, according to a Bibb incident report.

It says deputies responded to an armed robbery call at the Family Foods on 2793 Montpelier Ave. around 12:30 a.m.

The clerk told them he was checking out two customers when two people ran into the store – one in a pink hoodie and one in a black hoodie with a gun.

The person in the black hoodie tried to rush customers away, and the clerk pulled out his gun from behind the counter and pointed it at them.

The report says the two people ran away ‘with great speed,’ and were unable to take anything from the store.

