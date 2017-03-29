Macon street art attracts tourists

The Macon Art Alliance is painting the town with chalk as part of its "East to West Art Walk" where local artists are filling a section of sidewalks downtown with temporary murals.

Our Yvonne Thomas spoke to folks downtown about the colorful, street style designs.

Artist Andrew Patrick Henry says he stepped out of the box to create a stand out, street style, piece of art.

“It's important for sidewalk art to be a little bold and loud,” said Henry. “I've done murals before but this is the first time that I've done temporary art.”

This project takes up most of sidewalk. It's about nine feet wide and more than 100 feet long.

“Street art like this is important because people can connect with it,”said Henry. “It's not in a gallery somewhere. They can just come here walk on and it enjoy it. Bring people into Macon.”

Tourists like Courtney Peterson from Pennsylvania say artwork like this is eye catching.

“Just last night my husband and I were walking to dinner and as we were walking, we were looking at it,” said Peterson. “It is absolutely beautiful.”

Peterson says the beautiful artwork also helped her family learn more about the city.

“We saw Duane,” said Peterson. “That's one of the reasons why we stopped. My husband loves the Allman Brothers. Then we wondered why was Little Richard on there, so it helped us learn.”

The Macon Art Alliance says that's their goal to revitalize downtown and keep soul in the city.

“I think public art will bring color, money, culture, to Macon,” said Henry.

The Macon Art Alliance says there's more artwork to come this weekend.

Artist Asad Thomas will start another mural on the side of the old Tubman Museum Wednesday.

