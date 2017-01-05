'Hidden Figures' is the untold story about three African-American NASA mathematicians who helped launch John Glenn into orbit. The movie hits the box office this weekend, and it's also inspiring students here in Macon.

Tenth grader JaNiya Gibson says there's no equation too hard that she won’t try to solve. “These are complementary angles with radians and degrees,” said Gibson. “In middle school, I started to like it, but in high school, I started to love it.”



This Mount de Sales scholar is confident she can line up any linear equation that she puts her mind to. “Once you actually sit down and study why it is what it is,” said Gibson. “It's actually not that hard.” “JaNiya is wonderful,” said Cynthia Reese, Epsilon Omega Omega Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. “She's an amazing young lady. She's a very good student.”



Gibson says she's inspired by the female mentors in her life. “It helps that they actually sit down and talk to us,” said Gibson. “That they actually care.”



And this weekend, she's excited to see other female mathematicians, like her, on the big screen. “I think it’s interesting and exciting to see a movie that talks about black women and how they impacted our lives and other people’s lives,” said Gibson. This weekend, JaNiya and other mentees are putting down their homework and headed to the movie's 'pink carpet' premiere with the ladies of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. “It's inspirational and it’s important for young people to see what has been done,” said Reese.



And to 'sum it up' for kids like JaNiya, that one day they can make a 'difference,' too.

NASA mathematicians Katherine G. Johnson, Dorothy Vaughn, and Mary Jackson were also members of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated, which is the first sorority founded by African-American women in 1908. The Pink Carpet Premiere starts this Friday at 6 p.m. at the AmStar movie theatre.