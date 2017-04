Subway, Vineville Ave. in Macon was robbed Friday morning.

Subway, 3001 Vineville Ave., Macon was robbed at about 10:30 a.m. Friday.

A man entered the business, went behind the counter, pointed a gun at an employee, and demanded money, according to a Bibb County Sheriff's Office news release.

The man left the store on foot behind the store, the news release states.

