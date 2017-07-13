Macon Symphony shutting down after October concert

Macon Symphony Orchestra to hold grand finale on Oct. 14 (Photo: O'Donnell, Bernard)

The head of the Macon Symphony Orchestra says they're shutting down after their next concert in October.

In a letter to patrons, posted on their web site, symphony chairman Bob Veto says they're suffering from declining ticket sales and corporate sponsorship.

Meanwhile, their costs are rising.

As a result, he said, they may not be able to pay their bills if they went ahead with this year's full slate of four concerts. They also might not be able to pay their musicians.

People who've already paid for season tickets or Pops tables and tickets may contact the symphony office for refunds, according to Veto.

We are incredibly grateful for you, our loyal patrons, many of whom have been with us from the very beginning. The Macon Symphony Orchestra owes its existence to you, for you have kept the music alive long past when other orchestras have closed their doors.

Their final concert is scheduled for Oct. 17 at the Grand Opera House.

© 2017 WMAZ-TV