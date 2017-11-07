Macon Target to close February 2018

Target in Macon's Eisenhower Crossing Shopping Center is closing in Feb. 2018

The Target location in Macon will be permanently closing right after the holiday season.

According to Kristy Welker with Target Communications, the location at 4685 Presidential Parkway will close on Saturday, February 3.

Welker says the decision was not made lightly.

“We have a rigorous process in place to evaluate the performance of every store on an annual basis, closing or relocating underperforming locations as needed. Typically, a store is closed as a result of seeing several years of decreasing profitability,” said Welker via e-mail.

Welker says all employees at that location will be offered the option to transfer to remaining stores in the area.

Eisenhower Crossing opened in 2001 and has been left with some big holes in recent years with the departures of Dick's Sporting Goods and most recently HH Gregg.

The only remaining Target in Central Georgia is the location on Watson Boulevard in Warner Robins.

