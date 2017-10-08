Macon teen charged with robbery outside convenience store

A Macon teenager is behind bars after he allegedly robbed a man outside of a gas station convenience store Friday night.

According to a news release from the Bibb Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a call of a personal robbery at the Exxon Food Mart at 2630 Emery Highway around 7 p.m. Friday.

They were told that a 51-year-old man had just left the store when a male suspect came up to him and asked him for a cigarette.

The suspect grabbed the victim’s wallet, money, and items from the store before running away.

The release says the responding deputy recognized the suspect from the store’s surveillance footage.

Investigators went to a location on Dorothy Drive and found the suspect, identified as 17-year-old Malik Feagin.

He was taken to the Bibb County Jail and charged with robbery.

Anyone with additional information should call the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500.

