A Macon teenager headed to a funeral died when the car he was riding in rolled over.

According to Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones, it happened this afternoon on Old Hawkinsville Road near Feigin Mill Road in south Bibb.

He said Joshua Jones, 19, was riding in a 2000 Nissan Titan driven by his brother, Jaquez Jones. His brother lost control of the car, which rolled over.

Joshua Jones died on the scene. Jaquez Jones remains in critical condition at a Macon hospital.

The brothers were headed to a funeral in Houston County. Their parents were riding in a separate vehicle and apparently witnessed the wreck.

