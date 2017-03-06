Macon teen shoots himself while putting gun in waistband

Police lights generic, file photo.

A 19-year-old was taken to the hospital after accidentally shooting himself in the thigh, according to a Bibb incident report.

It says a deputy arrived at Bibb Sheriff’s District 2 office to investigate a person shot around 11:30 a.m. Friday.

He found Joseph Stubbs in the backseat of his grandmother’s Chevy Impala with a gunshot wound on his inner thigh.

He told the deputy he accidentally shot himself and then threw the gun into the woods near her home on Mutual Avenue.

The crime lab determine Stubbs shot himself while putting the gun in his waistband to hide it.

No charges are expected.

(© 2017 WMAZ)