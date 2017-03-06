Macon teens carjack 85-year-old woman in salon parking lot

An 85-year-old woman was carjacked by two teens outside of the Galleria Styles hair salon at the Bloomfield Village shopping center, according to an incident report.

It says a sergeant responded around 2 p.m. Friday and met with the 85-year-old. An ambulance was called to check her out while deputies gathered information on the suspects.

She told the sergeant that she opened the back driver side door to put her purse in the car when a man in all black came up behind her and said ‘let me use your phone.’

After saying she didn’t have a phone, another man came from her right and asked for her phone.

The report says they grabbed the keys from her hand, unlocked the car and drove off.

The car was later found wrecked on Van Zandt Drive with two men running away from the crash.

The two were arrested, but only one of their names was immediately available – 17-year-old Shel’Vonta Beard.

Beard is charged with robbery, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of drug related objects/equipment, possession of a pistol or revolver by a person under 18, carrying a concealed weapon, probation violation, and obstruction of law enforcement officers. His bond was set at $19,395.

