Macon-to-DC flights expected to start in mid-August

Flights between Macon and the Washington D.C. area will start in mid-August, says Mayor Robert Reichert.

Reichert said Tuesday that they'll announce on Wednesday the starting date for Contour Airlines service to the nation's capital.

Earlier this year, the FAA picked Contour, a Tennessee-based airlines, to provide service out of Middle Georgia Regional Airport in south Bibb.

The company says they plan to offer 2 round trips a day to D.C. Monday through Friday and 1 round trip on Saturday.

They'll use small jets that seat about 30 people.

Contour will receive about $4 million a year in federal subsidies to help pay for the service.

The airline said fares may start at about $90 one-way, with a much lower introductory rate.

Service will be to Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport in suburban Maryland.

