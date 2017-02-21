Macon travel agent talks about the Carnival Elation.

Last week, we told you about 24-year-old Kevin Wellons, who apparently went overboard on the Carnival Elation cruise ship. That case has many of you asking, 'How could that happen?' Madison Cavalchire spoke to a Macon travel agent who's been onboard the Elation to find out more.

Mae McKnight-Lott is a travel agent at Mid South Travel in Macon.

"Cruises are very popular," McKnight-Lott said. "I've done the Caribbean. I've done Honduras..."

She's been on her fair share of cruises. Last year she was onboard the Carnival Elation, the same ship where 24-year-old Kevin Wellons was on last week when he went overboard from the eleventh floor at about 2:45 a.m., according to the Coast Guard.

"It's up to you if you want to go up at that hour in the morning to just walk around," McKnight-Lott said.

McKnight-Lott remembers the eleventh deck having a pool and a bar, but at that hour, they'd both be closed. She says you're free to roam without restrictions, but few people are usually walking the deck around 3:00 a.m.

"You cannot be an every day sit down type of person to get over the rail because the glass on the railing is high," McKnight-Lott said.

On-ship, she says cameras are common, but security officers aren't watching your every move.

Last week, the Coast Guard said they don't suspect foul play.

We reached out to Carnival Cruise Line for comment on this story and they referred us to a previous statement. It said the cruise line is providing support to Wellons' family. Members of Wellons' family have declined to comment on what happened.

