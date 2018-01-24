Macon vegan restaurant relocates to downtown area

A vegan restaurant with a lengthy history in Macon is in its third week at a new location.

Back to Edenz recently moved from Vineville Avenue to Mulberry Street, but it all started back in 2004, according to the owner Gerard Andre.

Andre says he originally opened Back to Edenz on Poplar Street and that location was open from 2004 to 2008.

Eventually, the Poplar Street location closed due to the recession, but Andre says he still did some catering here and there.

Years later, the restaurant was physically brought back to life when Andre opened a location at 3448 Vineville Avenue in July of 2014.

On Wednesday, the restaurant was in full swing at its new location on Mulberry Street.

Back to Edenz offers a 100 percent vegan buffet each day.

"Our motto is 'we cater to those who want better,'" Andre said.

He says he and his staff make the food in a way that doesn't make people feel like they're fully missing out on eating meat.

"We'll offer things like vegan fried chicken, vegan beef and spaghetti, we've got a roast -- a vegan roast," he said.

In addition, Andre says he has a Back to Edenz food truck that he takes to Atlanta and to the farmer's market in Warner Robins on Thursdays.

There is also a catering option at Back to Edenz as Andre says he and his staff have catered for families during the holidays, weddings and other events.

Andre says he plans to begin offering cooking classes and health seminars to the Macon community in the near future.

Back to Edenz is open from noon to 4:00 p.m. on Sundays, 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and Fridays from 11:00 a.m. to 3: 00 p.m.

The physical address for the new location is 524 Mulberry Street.

