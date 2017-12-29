crime scene

Burglaries were reported on Christmas morning at two major Macon retailers.

Bibb County deputies were called to Sam's Club on Log Cabin Drive at about 12:18 p.m. An investigator spoke with a manager who stated the business had been broken into and the store's alarm went off at 1:05 a.m., according to a Bibb County Sheriff's Office incident report.

After walking into the store, the deputy began seeing jewelry on the floor, the report states. It was then discovered that three jewelry cases in the store were smashed and merchandised removed.

The manager showed the investigator surveillance video. The officer said the video showed three males, the report states. One of the males smashed in a side door with a hammer and they all entered the store.

Once they were inside, they all ran toward the jewelry counter with book bags in their hands, the report states. Two of the burglars wore all black, ski masks and gloves while the third wore a black hoodie and blue jeans.

According to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, an estimated $12,000 worth of jewelry was stolen from Sam's.

Bibb deputies were then called to Walmart on Harrison Road just after 6 a.m. for a burglary there.

The responding officer met a manager at the store who said he was opening when he noticed two video game glass cases were broken and video games missing, according to a sheriff's office incident report.

The manager reported that he noticed an entry door to the store's cash office was pried open and an unknown amount of laptops were missing, the report states. The deputy noticed that a rear door to the store was pried open.

Surveillance video revealed three suspects wearing dark clothing and gloves coming from a wooded area behind the business and approaching the rear door, the report states.

