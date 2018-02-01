Macon Water Authority says oil spill won't affect water supply

A contractor watches cleanup Thursday morning on HIghway 87 in Monroe County, near Rum Creek. (Yvonne Thomas, 13WMAZ)

The Macon Water Authority has shut off its pumps on the Ocmulgee River due to Wednesday's fuel spill that may have sent hundreds of gallons of diesel into the river.

Thursday morning, cleanup crews were still on the scene of the spill, near Rum Creek off Highway 87. That where a diesel tanker truck overturned near Taylor Road.

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office said most of the diesel apparently ran into Rum Creek, which feeds into the Ocmulgee.

Mark Wyzalek of the water authority said the EPA notified them of the spill Wednesday afternoon.

Their intake pumps for their Amerson Water Treatment Plant are on the Ocmulgee, downstream from Rum Creek.

Even with the pumps shut off, their reservoir still contains 5.8 billion gallons of safe water, Wyzalek said. He says they don't expect the spill to affect customers or their water supply.

On Thursday, cleanup crews put "spill socks" around the area that leads into the creek, and an oil sheen is still visible on the creek.

