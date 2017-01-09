Macon woman assaulted by three women

A Macon woman was assaulted by three women and a hammer Friday afternoon, according to a Bibb incident report.

It says Della Cray told deputies she was attacked by three women on her way to the mailbox at her Houston Avenue apartment.

She told them three women got out of a maroon Crown Victoria and then assaulted her with a hammer after accusing her of getting their cousin stabbed.

Cray's boyfriend, Wilbur Smith, was stabbed in the back earlier that day.

Cray had several cuts and bruises on her head. One of the three women was identified and the other two are pending identification as the investigation continues.