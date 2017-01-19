The Macon woman accused of shooting a 15-year-old boy outside of her home on Bloomfield Drive this week says she's complained to law enforcement for weeks.

WMAZ filed an open records request for reports on Elisabeth Cannon's calls to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office. They show that over the last 7 months Cannon has called dispatchers nearly 3 dozen times to report suspicious activity, suspicious persons, and other problems.

The incident reports show that deputies covered everything from barking dogs, to men yelling in the street, people walking behind her house, and finding drug paraphernalia in her yard.

Cannon says that teens repeatedly thew rocks at cars and homes in her neighborhood, including her own, which is ultimately why she fired a gun Monday night, striking 15-year-old Vernon Marcus Junior in the head.

December 2, 2016 is the first time Cannon reports teens throwing rocks at cars and homes on Bloomfield Drive.

Then, on December 10, 2016, Cannon reported 3 males, all wearing blue, filled their pockets with rocks outside her home and headed towards Shakespeare Blvd and Mickey St.

Again on December 12, 2016 she called the Sheriff's Office about 4 males loitering and throwing rocks at cars on Bloomfield Drive.

Then between December 12th and January 15th Cannon called 5 times about suspicious activity, 3 times about suspicious persons, 2 times about vandalism to her property, and 1 time each for a noise complaint, civil dispute, and a fight.

Bibb County Sheriff, David Davis, says his deputies did everything they could.

"By the time deputies get there, there's no evidence of any kind of wrongdoing or those who may have been involved earlier have since gone," says Davis.

December 16, 2016 was the last straw. According to an incident report Cannon called the Sheriff's Office around 2:15 p.m. to report teens throwing rocks and her house and car again. She reports that the teens also called her a derogatory name.

A Bibb deputy reports that three 14-year-old boys at the scene said Cannon always harasses them, accusing them of crimes and calling them "racially-charged" names.

The deputy advised the teens to stay away from Cannon's property. Cannon asked the deputy what she could do to "defend herself."

According to the incident report the deputy advised Cannon to follow the law and reminder her that she was dealing with children.

About 5 hours later when the teens returned and allegedly began throwing rocks at Cannon, that's when she fired the gun.

Here are a list of the calls Cannon made to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office since May, 2016.

1. (5-29-2016) Lost/Found Property

2. (6-05-16) Suspicious Activity

3. (6-07-16) Suspicious Activity

4. (6-09-16) Noise Complaint

5. (6-16-16) Suspicious Activity

6. (7-25-16) Miscellaneous

7. (8-08-16) Suspicious Person

8. (9-09-16) Suspicious Person

9. (10-1-16) Suspicious Person

10. (10-5-16) Public Disturbance

11. (11-28-16) Suspicious Person

12. (12-02-16) Suspicious Person

13. (12-02-16) Suspicious Person

14. (12-04-16) Miscellaneous

15. (12-08-16) Suspicious Person

16. (12-10-16) Disorderly Conduct

17. (12-11-16) Disorderly Conduct

18. (12-12-16) Civil Dispute

19. (12-19-16) Suspicious Activity

20. (12-20-16) Suspicious Person

21. (12-23-16) Suspicious Activity

22. (12-29-16) Shots Fired

23. (12-29-16) Suspicious Activity

24. (12-31-16) Suspicious Person

25. (1-10-17) Fight/Disorderly Conduct

26. (1-13-17) Vandalism

27. (1-13-17) Vandalism

28. (1-13-17) Suspicious Person

29. (1-13-17) Noise Complaint

30. (1-14-17) Suspicious Activity

31. (1-15-17) Suspicious Activity

32. (1-16-17) Disorderly Conduct

33. (1-16-17) Shooting

34. (1-16-17) Miscellaneous

