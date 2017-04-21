Macon woman charged in multi-state credit card skimmer case

Janique Shontie Crafter is charged with financial transaction card fraud, financial identity fraud and she also has a hold for Etowah County Sheriff’s Office in Alabama.

A Macon woman has been arrested after being accused in a multi-state credit card skimmer case.

The GBI, Southside, Ala. Police Department and the Alabama State Attorney General contacted the Bibb County Sheriff's Office for assistance saying their suspect lives here.

According to a Bibb sheriff's office news release, Janique Crafter, 29, was being investigated in reference to credit card skimmers being placed on gas station pumps, resulting in the theft of credit card numbers and fraudulently obtaining over $60,000.

Investigators linked Crafter to the crime after a vehicle used by the suspect was linked to a rental car company, the news release states. Surveillance video from the rental car company showed a female who appeared to be Crafter.

Bibb County investigators and Alabama officials served a search warrant at Crafter's home at 1728 Wren Ave. on Wednesday and several pieces of evidence were recovered relating to "crimes of financial transaction card fraud, forgery and identity fraud," the news release states.

Crafter is in the Bibb County jail charged with financial transaction card fraud, financial identity fraud and she also has a hold for Etowah County Sheriff’s Office in Alabama.

