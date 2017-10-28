Macon woman charged in vet school drug theft

A Macon woman is out on bond after allegedly stealing drugs from Auburn University's College of Veterinary Medicine.

26-year-old Caroline Schroeder turned herself in to police in Lee County, Alabama for 20 counts of possession of controlled substances.

Police started an investigation in October after the college reported multiple thefts over several weeks.

Schroeder was identified as the offender in all the thefts.

A warrant was issued for her arrest.

Schroeder was taken to jail after turning herself into police and was released after posting a $30,000 bond.

